(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. is in the late stages of a deal to settle a criminal investigation by the US government into pricing for missile and defense services, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The resolution is expected to be finalized as soon as this summer and will conclude an investigation started by the Justice Department’s criminal fraud section with the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts almost four years ago into pricing of various missile and defense contracts, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

In April, RTX disclosed it had set aside $306 million to cover potential penalties, $16 million more than was previously reported to shareholders more than two years ago.

RTX is expected to settle the case at the same time it resolves a separate corruption probe by the Eastern District of New York into possible improper payments by Raytheon involving contracts with certain Middle East countries, according to one of the people familiar. The company hasn’t been able to determine the financial impact of that investigation. But it told shareholders that both probes are unlikely to have a “material adverse effect” on its “operations, financial condition or liquidity.” RTX has also disclosed the US Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a parallel corruption probe.

RTX said it has been cooperating to resolve allegations of defective pricing involving a limited number of government contracts from over a decade ago. “We continue to actively engage with the Department of Justice to resolve this matter,” according to a company statement. The company said it has a rigorous anti-corruption compliance program in the April disclosure.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The deal would represent one of the first big corporate criminal settlements of the year for the Justice Department’s fraud section, which has been touting its efforts to crack down on white collar crime. It also comes as RTX and other major defense contractors have faced a backlash over the prices they charge US taxpayers to supply weapons. Last year, US lawmakers urged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to investigate “price gouging” by the companies following a CBS News investigation.

“These companies have abused the trust government has placed in them, exploiting their position as sole suppliers for certain items to increase prices far above inflation or any reasonable profit margin,” wrote five US senators.

RTX is a major supplier of weapons to the Defense Department and is heavily reliant on US taxpayers for business. The federal government paid the company $32 billion last year for aerospace and defense products, which accounted for 46% of its total net sales across its three business units, according to a regulatory filing. The investigation involves the company’s Raytheon unit — the missiles, defense and space division.

RTX changed its name from Raytheon Technologies in 2023.

Defective pricing is when a company provides the government with inaccurate pricing data ahead of a contract that can lead to US taxpayers being overcharged for work.

The Justice Department began investigating Raytheon in October 2020 when it sent a subpoena to the company asking for information about financial accounting, internal controls and cost reporting since 2009, according to regulatory filings. The probe looked into pricing claims made by Raytheon for missiles and defense contracts entered into between 2011 and 2013 as well as one from 2017, the filings show.

