(Bloomberg) -- SkyCity Entertainment Group, New Zealand’s largest casino operator, downgraded earnings forecasts and suspended its dividends as a sluggish economy curbs spending.

Underlying net income for the year ending June 2024 is projected to be no more than NZ$125 million ($77 million), the Auckland-based company said Thursday. That’s down from a previous forecast peak of NZ$135 million. SkyCity won’t pay a final dividend, nor will it pay a dividend for the 2024-25 financial year.

SkyCity shares dropped as much as 13% in early trading, headed for the biggest one-day decline since Sept. 4. The stock fell 21 cents to NZ$1.52 at 10:05 a.m. in Wellington — its lowest in more than four years.

New Zealand’s economy lacks momentum as it struggles to recover from a recession in the second half of 2023. High interest rates have curbed discretionary spending at casinos, hotels and restaurants operated by SkyCity.

“Current trading conditions continue to reflect a challenging economic environment, particularly in Auckland,” the company said in a statement. “SkyCity expects this to continue throughout FY25.”

In addition, the company is contending with a delay until August before its new Horizon Hotel in Auckland will open, reflecting construction issues, as well as a potential increase in casino duty at its Adelaide site. It will also face one-time, pre-opening operational costs for its new Auckland convention center.

SkyCity forecasts underlying operating earnings of NZ$280-285 million for the 12 months through June 2024, falling to NZ$250-270 million the following year.

It previously forecast 2023-24 operating earnings of NZ$290-310 million.

SkyCity faces an A$67 million penalty for breaches of Australian regulations, and a NZ$75 million capital spend at the convention center.

In order to maintain a robust level of headroom within its financing agreements the board has suspended dividends until the 2025-26 year. The company holds prudent levels of committed liquidity headroom, it said.

