(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners, the boutique investment bank backed by Natixis, has hired Solange Velazquez to be a managing director in Chicago, according to a statement.

Velazquez was previously a managing director at William Blair & Co., where she had worked for 12 years.

A representative for William Blair declined to comment.

At Solomon, Velazquez will focus on transportation technology and report to Craig Muir, the firm’s head of software, data and analytics.

“It’s software solutions that serve different components of the transportation industry,” Velazquez said in an interview. “So think of anything that has wheels and touches that ecosystem.”

Her role at Solomon will also include more supply chain software, as well as for maritime and rail.

Velazquez will be one of two female bankers at Solomon at the managing director level or above. Cathy Leonhardt, a partner who is co-head of consumer retail, is the other.

“A lot of the drop-off does happen around the VP and director years where people may be starting a family or just kind of thinking what they want to do long term,” Velazquez said. “A lot of it is just building the right support around that.”

