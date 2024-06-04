(Bloomberg) -- Austrian content-management provider Storyblok GmbH raised $80 million in a funding round led by US-based Brighton Park Capital Management.

Brighton Park contributed $50 million to the Series-C equity increase, with existing investors HV Capital GmbH, Mubadala Capital, 3VC Partners GmbH and Firstminute Capital LLP also participating, the Linz-based company said in a statement. Total funding rose to $138 million.

Tesla Inc., Netflix Inc. and Adidas AG are among customers that have used Storyblok’s technology, which aims to streamline online content management via a centralized platform.

The funding round values the company below $1 billion, or short of unicorn status, and will support ambitions to increase presence in the US, Chief Executive Officer Dominik Angerer told Bloomberg in an interview.

The company aims to double the share of US revenue to 40% in the next three years, in part with plans to hire a chief revenue officer.

