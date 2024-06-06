(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won’t attend an international gathering of world leaders during the D-Day ceremony in Normandy, missing the chance to represent the UK alongside US President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Sunak, who is in the midst of a UK election campaign where he trails the opposition Labour Party by an average of 21.9 percentage points in opinion polls, won’t attend the high-profile international event later Thursday, a senior government official told Bloomberg. The prime minister did attend a morning ceremony in France and delivered a speech.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will attend the event with world leaders at Omaha Beach, the Press Association reported. His spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Sunak’s early exit from the D-Day service allows Starmer a platform to appear alongside Britain’s closest allies, in the middle of a election campaign that the premier is currently on track to lose, according to polls. The prime minister will see Biden, Macron and other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Italy next week, the official said.

