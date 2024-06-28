(Bloomberg Law) -- The US Supreme Court reinstated an Oregon city’s law banning public camping in its first ruling on homelessness in four decades.

The justices said Friday the ban by Grants Pass doesn’t violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment even if applied against individuals who are involuntarily homeless.

The opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch split the court along ideological lines.

“Homelessness is complex. Its causes are many,” Gorsuch wrote. But the Eighth Amendment doesn’t give “federal judges primary responsibility for assessing those causes and devising those responses.”

The ruling undoes a victory for homeless people at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which said such a ban punishes people for their “status"when applied to those who have no choice but to sleep on the streets.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing for the three liberal justices in dissent agreed the law punishes people for being homeless.

“That is unconscionable and unconstitutional,” she said.

The court acknowledged a nationwide “homelessness crisis” and that state and local governments have taken varied approaches on how to address it.

The court worried that interpreting the Eighth Amendment to prohibit public camping and other approaches would tie the hands of local officials.

“The Constitution’s Eighth Amendment serves many important functions, but it does not authorize federal judges to wrest those rights and responsibilities from the American people and in their place dictate this Nation’s homelessness policy,” Gorsuch wrote.

He emphasized that other parts of the Constitution might limit what local officials can do, including prohibiting selective prosecutions for the violations of these laws.

The dissent admonished the majority for abdicating the court’s “role in safeguarding constitutional liberties for the most vulnerable among us.”

Sotomayor agreed that local and state governments face “immense challenges” in addressing homelessness.

“Especially in the face of these challenges, this Court has an obligation to apply the Constitution faithfully and evenhandedly,” Sotomayor wrote.

The case is City of Grants Pass v. Johnson, U.S., No. 23-175.

