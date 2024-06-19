(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s finance sector can regulate its own members when it comes to combating the miss-selling of sustainability-themed investment products, the government said.

The Federal Council had given banks, insurers and other finance firms until August to come up with an effective self-regulation framework on greenwashing. It said on Wednesday that it was satisfied with the result.

The self-regulation will come into force by the beginning of 2027 and takes up key points the government was pushing for, the executive said in a statement.

The decision puts a two-year debate to rest about who should be in charge of drafting the rules for outlawing the misleading practice in Swiss finance. In 2022, the government had proposed rules, which were subsequently rejected by firms which argued that it was more effective if they regulated themselves.

The industry now outlined that for assets marketed as sustainable, the investment objectives must be defined, applied sustainability approaches must be outlined, and both must be audited by a third party, according to the statement.

Open questions remain with regard to what reference framework is allowable and whether firms applying European Union law comply with the self-regulation, the government added. It will therefore evaluate the situation again when the EU reviews its Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR.

The revamped EU rulebook is potentially years away. After widespread criticism, Mairead McGuinness, the European commissioner for financial services and markets, has said the goal is to determine whether SFDR is still fit for purpose. European regulators weighed in this week with their recommendations.

