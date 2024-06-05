(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank said the weak Japanese yen is having only a limited impact on its economy, with the Taiwan dollar experiencing less volatility than most Asian currencies, according to a report to lawmakers seen by Bloomberg News.

Taiwan’s exports and economy are mainly impacted by the global economy, though traditional industries such as machinery tools will likely be affected by the yen falling, according to the report, which was filed a day before Governor Yang Chin-long appears before the legislature’s finance committee to speak on the impact of the Japanese currency depreciating.

The planned discussion underscores the growing concern in Taiwan that the yen may be undercutting the island’s competitiveness as an exporter, particularly of machine tools. Japan’s currency has dropped 4% against the Taiwan dollar this year and is down more than 10% since the end of 2022.

Taiwan’s April exports of precision instruments fell 33.3% from a year earlier, while electronic parts dropped 17.7% and machinery exports slid 13.1%. Still, an artificial intelligence-fueled tech boom has supported overall sales from the island, a chip-exporting powerhouse.

“It’s necessary to maintain the relative stability of the Taiwan dollar” even though its volatility is less than that of regional peers such as the Japanese yen and South Korean won, the report said. “It benefits product pricing and the operation of manufacturers” and supports domestic financial stability and economic growth, it added.

Companies that invest directly in Japan could benefit from a weaker yen, the report added, without naming any firms. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has been expanding in Japan.

The yen is the worst-performing Asian currency this year, having slumped some 9% against the US dollar. That’s even though Japan spent a record ¥9.8 trillion ($62.2 billion) in just weeks to prop up the currency after it fell to a 34-year low against the dollar.

