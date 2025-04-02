Trump to escalate trade war with reciprocal tariffs today. Follow live trade war updates.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to launch tariffs against countries around the world today in what could be the largest single-day escalation of the United States’ trade war.

Trump’s co-called “Liberation Day” is here. He and those in his circle believe the move will restore America’s manufacturing heyday as companies retool their supply chains to avoid fees. Skeptics have warned the extra costs on importers will be passed on to consumers and lead to layoffs.

Canada and its southern neighbour have been trading blows for two months, parlaying fees and counter-fees at each other’s key industries and demanding the other to back down. The president will unveil the full scope of today’s measures at a news conference at 3 p.m.

CTV News has extensive coverage across all platforms:

CTVNews.ca has in-depth coverage, real-time updates, and expert analysis on what the tariffs will mean for Canadians.

CP24.com has developments out of Queen’s Park and what the tariffs mean for the people of the GTHA.

BNNBloomberg.ca has what this means for the business community, investors, and the market.

Here are the latest updates:

8:31 a.m. EDT: Canadian canola crop faces double tariff threat from U.S., China

Canadian canola might be the crop with the most to lose from U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs due Wednesday that are set to shake up demand.

The tiny oilseed, which grows from a small plant with bright yellow flowers and gets its name from a combination of the words “Canada” and “ola,” for oil, is already facing tariffs from China while U.S. levies are looming.

Together, the top two importers brought in canola products worth $12.6 billion (US$8.8 billion) in 2024, according to the Canola Council of Canada.

Canola fields Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads surrounded by Canola fields near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“The situation we are facing now is pretty unique,” said Chris Davison, president of the council. “This is the first time we’re facing a tariff-driven situation with our two largest markets at the same time.”

Full story on BNNBloomberg.ca

8:15 a.m. EDT: Wall Street sags ahead of Trump’s latest tariff rollout

Wall Street pointed toward losses before the opening bell Wednesday before U.S. President Donald Trump reveals details about the latest round of U.S. tariffs on trading partners.

Futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.6%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%. Futures for the Nasdaq, where many of the big technology companies trade and already in correction territory, slipped another 0.7%.

Every sector in the S&P is in the red save for consumer staples. Sectors containing autos, transportation, industrials and technology were hardest hit.

Full story on BNNBloomberg.ca

Carney, Mexican president talk ‘unjustified’ trade war

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday about Canada’s plan to “fight unjustified trade actions” by the United States, the prime minister’s office said.

Mark Carney Liberal leader Mark Carney responds to a question during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2025 in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

“With challenging times ahead, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation,” Carney’s office said in a statement.“Prime Minister Carney also highlighted his plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada.”

Reuters. Read the full story here .

U.S. government classifies Quebec’s Bill 96 as ‘foreign trade barrier’

The United States government has pinpointed Quebec’s Bill 96, “An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec,” as a hindrance that could impact trade between the U.S. and Canada.

The 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, published last month, highlights “significant foreign barriers to U.S. exports, U.S. foreign direct investment, and U.S. electronic commerce.”

It outlines, country by country, what the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) believes to be “unfair trade practices [that] undermine U.S. exporters’ competitiveness and, in some cases, prevent U.S. goods from entering the foreign market entirely.”

Rachel Lau and Erika Morris, CTVNewsMontreal.ca reporters. Read the full story here.

A new era of risk for the global economy

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday is set to announce the most expansive U.S. trade restrictions in a century, at a stroke upending the postwar global trading system and posing difficult-to-predict economic risks.

Trump Bloomberg

The lack of details so far on the structure, size and targets of the levies have left the world “flying blind” heading into the big announcement day, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. chief economist Rob Subbaraman.

“The Trump administration’s proposed reciprocal tariffs mean different things to different people,” he wrote in a recent note to clients. While a direct approach means the U.S. matching the levies that other nations impose on U.S. goods, “we suspect the criteria for U.S. reciprocal tariffs will be much broader than that, and indeed more difficult to quantify.”

Full story on BNNBloomberg.ca

‘A sham’: U.S. senators push bill aimed at undoing Canada tariffs

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned reciprocal tariffs loom this week, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is among Democrats pushing to pass legislation that aims to revoke them.

Kaine of Virginia, along with fellow Democratic senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mark Warner of Virginia, filed the bill March 12 to undo the tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trump news: Tim Kaine and Mark Warner Sen. Tim Kaine, left, and Sen. Mark Warner confer on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 12, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s Democratic running mate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, expects the vote from the Senate either later Tuesday or Wednesday.

The resolution challenges Trump’s emergency powers, which Kaine said the president is using to justify imposing the massive tariffs on Canadian imports into the United States.

Christl Dabu , CTVNews.ca National Affairs Writer. Read the full story here .

‘A big concern’: Tourism official worried about drop in Canadian visitors

A top tourism official in Western New York says he is concerned about a dip in visitors from Canada after recent data revealed that the number of cross-border visits from Canadians dropped significantly in February amid an ongoing trade war.

Speaking to CP24.com on Monday, Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, said cross-border travel from northern neighbours dropped 14 per cent year-over-year in February.

“I am hearing anecdotally from our hotels, our attractions, that they are seeing a downturn in their overall Canadian visitation,” he said.

He said he fears when the March border data comes in, it will show a similar trend.

“This is a big concern for us,” Kaler said.

Codi Wilson, CP24.com journalist. Read the full story here.

Here’s a timeline of how we got here:

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, The Associated Press

Jan. 20

Trump is sworn into office. In his inaugural address, he again promises to “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.” And he reiterates plans to create an agency called the External Revenue Service, which has yet to be established.

On his first day in office, Trump also says he expects to put 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on Feb. 1, while declining to immediately flesh out plans for taxing Chinese imports.

Feb. 1

Trump signs an executive order to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China – 10 per cent on all imports from China and 25 per cent on imports from Mexico and Canada starting Feb. 4. Trump invoked this power by declaring a national emergency -- ostensibly over undocumented immigration and drug trafficking. The levies on Canada and Mexico threaten to blow up Trump’s own USMCA trade deal, which allowed many products to cross North American borders duty free.

The action prompts swift outrage from all three countries, with promises of retaliatory measures.

Feb. 3

Trump agrees to a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada, with both trading partners taking steps to appease Trump’s concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

Feb. 10

Trump announces plans to hike steel and aluminum tariffs. He removes the exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on steel, meaning that all steel imports will be taxed at a minimum of 25 per cent, and also raises his 2018 aluminum tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent set to go into effect March 12.

Feb. 13

Trump announces a plan for “reciprocal” tariffs -- promising to increase U.S. tariffs to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports “for purposes of fairness.” Economists warn that the reciprocal tariffs, set to overturn decades of trade policy, could create chaos for global businesses.

Feb. 25

Trump signed an executive order instructing the Commerce Department to consider whether a tariff on imported copper is needed to protect national security. He cites the material’s use in U.S. defense, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

March 1

Trump signs an additional executive order instructing the Commerce Department to consider whether tariffs on lumber and timber are also needed to protect national security, arguing that the construction industry and military depend on a strong supply of wooden products in the U.S.

March 4

Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico go into effect, though he limits the levy to 10 per cent on Canadian energy. He also doubles the tariff on all Chinese imports to 20 per cent.

All three countries promise retaliatory measures. Then-Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announces tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over the course of 21 days.

March 5

Trump grants a one-month exemption on his new tariffs impacting goods from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers. The pause arrives after the president spoke with leaders of the “Big 3” automakers -- Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

March 6

In a wider extension, Trump postpones 25 per cent tariffs on many imports from Mexico and some imports from Canada for a month. But he still plans to impose “reciprocal” tariffs starting on April 2.

Trump credited Sheinbaum with making progress on border security and drug smuggling as a reason for again pausing tariffs. His actions also thaw relations with Canada somewhat, although outrage and uncertainty over the trade war remains. Still, after its initial retaliatory tariffs of $30 billion Canadian (US$21 billion) on U.S. goods, the government said it had suspended its second wave of retaliatory tariffs worth $125 billion Canadian (US$87 billion).

March 12

Trump increases tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent, removing exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on the metals in addition to increasing the tariffs on aluminum from 10 per cent.

March 24

Trump says he will place a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela, in addition to imposing new tariffs on the South American country itself, starting April 2.

The tariffs would most likely add to the taxes facing China, which in 2023 bought 68 per cent of the oil exported by Venezuela, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But a number of countries also receive oil from Venezuela -- including the United States itself.

March 26

Trump says he is placing 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports, a move that the White House claims would foster domestic manufacturing. But it could also put a financial squeeze on automakers that depend on global supply chains.

These auto imports will start being collected April 3 -- starting with taxes on fully-imported cars. The tariffs are set to then expand to applicable auto parts in the following weeks, through May 3.