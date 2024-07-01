(Bloomberg) -- Robey Warshaw LLP, the tiny advisory firm known for its work on some of the UK’s biggest mergers and acquisitions, has made a rare hire at the partner level.

London-based Robey Warshaw has recruited Chetan Singh from JPMorgan Chase & Co. He will join as a partner in the later this year. A representative for Robey Warshaw confirmed the appointment.

Singh most recently helped lead JPMorgan’s financial institutions group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, advising banks, insurers and other financial services companies on M&A and strategy. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Led by City of London rainmakers Simon Robey, Simon Warshaw and Philip Apostolides, Robey Warshaw runs a tight-knit group of advisory bankers from a small office in London’s upmarket Mayfair neighborhood. The firm had around 14 employees in the year to March 2023, according to its annual report.

Big-name hires at the firm have been few and far between. Singh will become only the second new partner hired by Robey Warshaw since its inception — the other having been former UK Chancellor George Osborne in 2021.

Thanks to its founders’ deep connections in FTSE 100 boardrooms, Robey Warshaw has been able to land roles on landmark UK deals. These include BG Group Plc’s sale to Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Comcast Corp.’s bid for broadcaster Sky Plc and London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s $27 billion Refinitiv deal.

Profit available for distribution to members at Robey Warshaw was almost £28 million ($35.4 million) for the year ended March 31, 2023, according to its most recent results filed with the UK’s Companies House. Revenue for the period was roughly £46.1 million.

Singh rejoined JPMorgan in 2022 from British insurer Aviva Plc, where he’d helped oversee a large disposal program and later led the annuities and equity release business. His exit is the latest high-profile departure from the US bank. This year Viswas Raghavan left for Citigroup Inc. while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired Carsten Woehrn as a partner in the bank’s M&A division.

His hire by Robey Warshaw comes as boutique firms continue to attract well-known dealmakers from their larger rivals, often with the lure of lucrative pay packets and less bureaucratic structures. UK-based financial services specialist Fenchurch Advisory Partners recently took senior bankers from Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada.

(Adds other JPM people moves in penultimate paragraph.)

