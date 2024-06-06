(Bloomberg) -- UK homebuilders are inching closer toward recovery as the prospect of rate cuts and the possibility of new housing policies under a future Labour government come into sharper focus.

Growing sales rates, resilient house pricing and slowing cost inflation have already improved sentiment in the housing market. These positive trends, buoyed by easing monetary policy and a renewed political focus on housing, should translate into earnings upgrades by next year, Investec analyst Aynsley Lammin told Bloomberg.

“When everybody comes back from the summer, we’ll probably have a new government and have already seen some interest rate cuts,” he said. “If the autumn selling season also displays sustained recovery, then I think housebuilders will get more confident in terms of opening sites.”

“Then, it’s really the practicalities of opening new sites and that will take a few months,” Lammin said. “So the earliest you’d see a recovery in volumes and profits is really for full-year 2025.”

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party maintains a 21.7-point lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives with four weeks to go until UK election day. Labour was on 45% and the Conservatives a fraction over 23% on Thursday, according to Bloomberg’s polling composite — a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies.

RBC analyst Anthony Codling identified the same catalysts for recovery: rate cuts, which would feed through into lower mortgage rates and increase the pool of potential buyers, and new housing policies under a prospective Labour government.

Building Targets

“Housebuilders have been very clear that the key to unlocking housing supply is a return to national house building targets and reform of the planning system. It seems to us that the Labour Party has taken this on board,” Codling said.

“Meanwhile the Conservatives do not have anything new to say on housing apart from the implication that if they lower taxes they believe it will be easier for home-buyers to save for a deposit.”

Starmer said last year he would “bulldoze through” the planning system and build 1.5 million homes in England if his party wins power. Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner also recently set out a plan for the creation of new towns with 40% of affordable housing.

Homebuilders targeting the affordable end of the housing market could be positioned well to align with Labour’s priorities, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Iwona Hovenko said. Bellway Plc chief executive Jason Honeyman said earlier this year the company is “unlikely” to change its business model of focusing on the affordable end of the market in the event of a Labour victory.

Land Banks

“Assuming Labour wins, which looks likely, if they’re pushing for a growth agenda and addressing some of the supply side issues, particularly around planning, then that’s definitely got to be a very big positive,” Investec’s Lammin said.

UK housebuilders are all in “pretty good shape”, Lammin added, though some companies are better prepared than others to capitalize on tailwinds. Major beneficiaries should be house builders with large land banks, such as Barratt Developments Plc if the deal with rival Redrow Plc goes through, he said. Those with some divisions running at half-speed, such as Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, should also be well positioned as spare capacity means they can react quickly to rising demand, according to Codling.

Though sentiment is improving, some political and macro-economic uncertainties remain.

A revival in buyer demand, evidenced by rising mortgage approvals, could be hemmed in by delayed expectations for rate cuts. The risk of faltering wage growth and rising unemployment could also stop a recovery in its tracks, Codling said. As an additional challenge, local factors such as political and environmental objections may be a hindrance to planning reform, according to Lammin.

While home builders could see an easing of planning delays if Starmer wins, quicker approvals could come with increased regulation and taxation, as well as requirements to build less-profitable affordable housing, BI’s Hovenko warned. A shortage of construction workers could be another hurdle, with swathes of the existing labor force nearing retirement and immigration rules limiting the influx of new workers, she added.

