(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine struck Russia’s most advanced stealth jet for the first time ever in a drone attack aimed at limiting Moscow’s ability to fire missiles, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Su-57 combat fighter was hit by Ukrainian-made drones at the Akhtubinsk airbase in Astrakhan, southern Russia, approximately 590 kilometers (366 miles) from the battlefield, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive Ukrainian military operations.

Ukrainian military intelligence released a statement on its website Sunday with satellite images of Akhtubinsk airfield showing the damage, though it stopped short of taking responsibility for the attack.

Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday three Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Astrakhan region, without commenting on reports of the jet’s damage. Russian military bloggers confirmed a drone attack at Akhtubinsk airbase had taken place.

Moscow has stepped up missiles attacks on Ukraine since the end of March, hitting civilian infrastructure and power generation facilities, which led to rolling blackouts across the country. The largest power plant in the capital region was destroyed in April by Russian Kh-69 missiles fired by Su-57 jets.

Ukraine has urged its partners to provide more air defense systems so it can shield infrastructure and civilians. The country has suffered from a shortage of air defense after delays to a $61 billion assistance package from the US.

