(Bloomberg) -- Traders are preparing for another volatile week after Marine Le Pen’s far-right party won the first round of France’s legislative elections.

A victory for National Rally was the base case going into the vote, but uncertainty remains about whether Le Pen’s party will secure an absolute majority that could enable and embolden its anti-immigration and euroskeptic agenda. The second round of voting takes place next Sunday.

That means markets are likely in for another tumultuous week. The risk premium on French bonds versus their German peers has blown out to the widest since 2012, while French stocks have slumped to their lowest in five months. Still, the euro opened slightly higher in early Asian trading, suggesting at least some relief in the near term.

Bond and stock futures reopen just after 2 a.m. in Paris.

“We struggle to see a material and sustainable snap back,” Peter Goves, head of developed market debt sovereign research at MFS Investment Management. “Uncertainties are high, French fundamentals haven’t changed and the final outcome is still unknown and unknowable with the large number of three-way contests complicating matters.”

The National Rally was set to get between 33% and 34.2% of the vote, according to projections from five polling companies on Sunday. That would equate to between 230-315 seats; 289 lawmakers are needed for an absolute majority.

Ahead of the next round, Macron’s Renaissance party said it would pull candidates where they placed third to help those who respect “the values of the republic” beat the far right. Coordination between parties to concentrate the anti-Le Pen vote is a wild card for investors, who’ve focused on the risks posed by the political extremes on both the right and left.

Here’s what market participants are saying:

Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management

“There’s already a fair bit that’s discounted in markets right now. We don’t know what will happen in the second round, but the upshot of all this is that the reform agenda that has been the driver of Macron’s presidency will get a lot less wind in its sails. The relationship with Europe is also likely to be more combative going forward. We expect volatility to continue and I don’t think it will end as we get the results of the second round next week.”

Joachim Klement, a strategist at Liberum

“We now have a week of horse-trading ahead of us and both the left-wing Popular Front and Macron’s centrist coalition have indicated they will work together to limit the seats the RN will gain in the second round next Sunday. Overall, it seems like the RN will win between 230 and 280 seats and fall short of a majority in the National Assembly. While the euro and French stocks will likely open weaker on Monday due to the heightened uncertainty about the French fiscal position under a populist government, we expect both to strengthen throughout the week as alliances are formed to reduce the gains of the RN.”

Sonia Renoult, rates strategist at ABN Amro

“Given the likely important number of duels between the National Rally and the left-coalition, this could accentuate the fear of some investors of any of those radical parties to form the new government.”

Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin

“The results tonight are unlikely to provide much relief for markets on Monday. The RN still has the chance to gain an absolute majority at the second round of parliamentary elections next week, which will keep uncertainty high as it leaves the door open for their most controversial campaign promises to pass into law. What matters now is if both, the far left and Macron’s block join forces to prevent an RN majority. The best outcome for markets would still be one in which neither the far right nor the far left gain an absolute majority of seats in parliament.”

Daniel Varela, chief investment officer at Piguet Galland & Cie SA

“A good portion of the risk associated with the first round of these elections was already priced in by financial markets. The absence of an absolute majority in parliament raising the risk of a gridlocked and minority government is probably the most likely and, all things considered, the least unfavorable scenario for the markets.

As threats to the EU or the EUR are limited and the European Central Bank has tools to curtail contagion risks, European uncertainties could be temporary, in which case the impact on global financial markets should be mild and short-lived.”

Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 foreign-exchange research and strategy at Credit Agricole

“Looking ahead, FX investors will focus on the negotiations between the parties that may join an anti-RN block expected to take place today and in coming days. With the situation still very fluid, we believe that it is way premature to declare all clear on the EUR. In particular, for the EUR investors to breathe a sigh of relief, it would take evidence that there are enough second-round three-way-races where tactical voting against RN could significantly reduce the party’s chances of absolute majority.”

Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France

“These results will not come as a surprise for markets and a lot of this has already been priced in. There is no reason for markets to tank tomorrow. That being said, I don’t see why markets would rise. So I’m not expecting a big shock tomorrow but what’s for sure is with the uncertainty that will run through the week, there’s no reason to see a rise either. All in all, however, what’s dominant here in the end for the French market is the downward risk.”

