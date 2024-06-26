(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of one of Australia’s largest banks said that “we don’t bank the middle anymore,” due to regulatory buffers that keep working households from borrowing.

“I don’t know that we’re representative of these people,” Shayne Elliott, CEO of ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. said. “The sort of people we bank and interact with everyday with debt are not the middle Australia that it used to be.”

The comments, made at the Australian Banking Association Conference in Melbourne on Wednesday, add to criticism of the country’s regulatory regime that bank executives, including Elliott, have made this year. In March, the outgoing CEO of National Australia Bank Ltd. Ross McEwan claimed banking rules run the risk of locking the poor out of borrowing.

The earnings of Australia’s largest banks have been under pressure from high interest-rates and intense competition for customers.

The limited-lending dynamic among the big banks is “not necessarily out of choice, it’s a reality of the regulated environment we live in today,” Elliott told the audience on Monday.

“It’s harder to get a credit card today than any time in anybody’s lifetime in Australia. It’s harder to get a home loan for all sorts of reasons,” he said.

In contrast, the chair of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority John Lonsdale offered a defense of the nation’s financial regulations at the conference, saying they had protected the country from bank bailouts.

“After spending more than a decade building the resilience of the banking system, we have no intention of dialing it back and weakening these gains,” Lonsdale said.

Consumers were finding it harder to get mortgages, he said, but blamed the rising cost of living and soaring house prices.

“Ultimately, a bank’s commercial success is far more a function of the decisions its board and management make than it is a reflection of the broader financial regulatory framework,” he said.

