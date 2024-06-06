(Bloomberg) -- Australian money manager Tanarra Capital Pty Ltd. is planning a A$1 billion ($667 million) private credit fund for lending to local companies, tapping the country’s fast-expanding pension savings pool.

Tanarra Capital’s new fund will provide loans between A$100 million and A$150 million, with maturities from seven to 12 years and high single-digit interest rates, according to Violeta Kelly, the firm’s head of long-term debt and debt advisory. The loans will target diversified industrial companies from transport to logistics and building materials as the sector faces limited funding options, she said.

“Our funding is coming from largely untapped supply from the super funds in particular,” Kelly said, referring to Australia’s pension funds. “The super funds very rarely look at fixed income products and if they do, it’s largely financials.”

Private credit, which has grown into a $1.7 trillion global industry in recent years, would offer an alternative funding source to Australian companies that still mainly rely on banks, bonds and the US private placement market for capital raising. It may also help broaden investment options for the nation’s rapidly-growing pension assets that are at a record of close to A$4 trillion.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.