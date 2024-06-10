(Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, who rocked Wall Street with the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in 2021, has sat in his fraud trial for weeks listening to testimony that his firm manipulated stock prices and lied to big banks to keep trading.

But most of the witnesses so far had little or no contact with Hwang himself. That won’t be true of William Tomita, who is expected to take the stand against Hwang as soon as Monday.

The government’s other star witness, former chief risk officer Scott Becker, has already told the jury he duped the banks into believing the firm’s positions were far less risky than they were. Tomita, who handled the trading on which the trial turns, could provide a window on the tactics that catapulted Hwang’s fortune from $1.5 billion to $36 billion in the year before the firm’s spectacular collapse.

“Hwang taught him how to trade, how to lie to the banks and how to manipulate the market,” Assistant US Attorney Alexandra Rothman said of Tomita in her opening statement last month.

In the end, Archegos’ meltdown would cost banks including Morgan Stanley $10 billion and help bring down Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tomita’s Stature

Hwang and his co-defendant, former Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan, have pleaded not guilty and are in the fifth week of testimony against them in their trial in lower Manhattan.

They say they followed the law on disclosures by family offices — private firms devoted to managing an individual’s wealth — and used multiple counterparties to minimize risk, not to conceal the nature of their trading as the government contends.

Like Becker, Tomita agreed to plead guilty and testify against them in hopes of leniency. During cross-examination, the defense has pressed Becker and other prosecution witnesses on how much direct interaction they had with Hwang. The general answer has been not a lot.

As head trader, Tomita will likely tell the jury he had significantly more. He has already emerged in others’ testimony as a heavier hitter than Becker, closer to the top of the firm.

That became clear when the government called Nastassia Locasto, who dealt with Archegos as a product specialist in equity swaps for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Locasto described a call in late 2020 in which Goldman’s head of prime brokerage sales spoke for the bank, and Tomita, rather than Becker, largely spoke for Hwang’s firm.

‘Good Lie’

On the call, which Becker also recalled in his testimony, Goldman questioned Archegos’ position in GSX Techedu Inc. and why most of the other holders were broker-dealers. Tomita said he’d noticed the same thing, and that bank holdings had made it harder for Archegos to invest more in the Chinese online education company.

In reality, the other banks’ positions were the result of Archegos’ swaps orders, meaning its exposure to GSX was much greater, and riskier, than Tomita was letting on.

“I thought that was a good lie to address a question like that from a counterparty,” Becker testified.

Tomita would go on to court Goldman with promises of a $2.8 billion portfolio, Locasto told the jury.

“I was under the impression that the trades would otherwise go to another dealer” if Goldman didn’t quickly become an Archegos counterparty, she testified. It did.

Tomita focused on economics and international studies at Northwestern University and graduated in 2006. He worked briefly at Lehman Brothers before the investment bank’s 2008 failure but spent most of his Wall Street career working for Hwang. Away from the office, he could be found playing polo. One player who practiced with him said he came across as unusually polite and deferential for the hard-charging sport.

Like Halligan and Becker, Tomita joined Hwang’s inner circle at his previous hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management, which he set up after working for Julian Robertson’s Tiger fund empire.

Then, in 2012, Tiger Asia pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to illegal trading in Chinese stocks, agreed to pay $60 million to resolve an insider trading probe, and shut down.

It was at Tiger Asia that the seeds of the Archegos debacle were planted, prosecutors say. Back in 2008 and 2009, Hwang taught his traders, including Tomita, how to “mark the close” by placing large orders just before the end of the trading session, according to the government.

The Last-Minute Trade

More than a decade later at Archegos, Tomita used the same playbook under Hwang’s direction, the US claims.

He and his team allegedly marked the close and deployed other deceptive trading practices to pump up the value of the swaps contracts Archegos was buying for its concentrated and highly leveraged portfolio. Carmen Taveras, a government expert witness with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, told the jury how last-minute, high-volume trades can drive up share prices.

In addition to hammering at Archegos’ trading practices, prosecutors have taken pains to lay out the raft of lies they say the firm fed its counterparties to maintain or expand its trading capacity. They kept Becker, the risk chief, on the stand for more than four days describing how Archegos lied to Credit Suisse, UBS Group AG, Jefferies Financial Group, Bank of Montreal, Nomura Holdings and other banks about the diversity and liquidity of its positions.

Now Tomita is expected to testify that Hwang was responsible for all that conduct, and that he understood his job to be following Hwang’s orders, even when it meant breaking the law.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

