(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has named Yik Ley Chan to lead the firm’s private credit efforts in Southeast Asia, the latest high-level personnel move in the opaque and rapidly growing debt market.

Based in Singapore, Chan will be responsible for the origination and execution of private credit investments in the region, according to a company announcement. He was part of Credit Suisse’s APAC financing group until late last year, when he left to run Asia private credit at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Private credit funds across the region have been hiring aggressively. Last month, DB Investment Partners, the private credit business of Deutsche Bank, hired industry veteran Dhruva Agarwal from BlackRock to run its India business.

In the same month, Granite Asia, the rebranded Asia business of venture capital firm GGV Capital, recruited Roger Zhang, a former managing director at Blackstone Inc., as a partner for its credit team.

“Southeast Asia is an exciting region offering promising opportunities for private credit, as corporates look for ways to finance transformation beyond traditional avenues,” Celia Yan, BlackRock’s head of APAC private credit, said in the statement. Chan’s appointment takes effect in July.

BlackRock’s Global Private Credit platform manages $85 billion in assets. The APAC Private Credit Platform invests throughout Australasia, South Korea, Japan, Greater China, India, and Southeast Asia.

