Deutsche Bank Hires UBS Banker for Financial Sponsors Business

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired UBS Group AG banker Deepak Dangayach as it seeks to bolster its financial sponsors efforts in the region.

Dangayach will join as managing director and head of financing origination for financial sponsors, Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Amit Khattar, the head of the investment bank for Asia Pacific and co-head of global financing and credit trading for Asia Pacific, it said.

Dangayach will join from UBS, where he was the head of leveraged and debt capital markets for Asia Pacific. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the content of the memo.

Deutsche Bank has been on a hiring spree in Asia and has made senior hires in investment banking across the region from the likes of Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, among others. The lender last month hired Jae Young Huh as head of investment banking coverage and advisory in Korea.

