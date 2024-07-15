Business

Euro-Zone Firms See Wage Growth Easing in Latest ECB Survey

By Alexander Weber
Commuters in La Defense, Paris. (Zula Rabikowska/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone companies see a more moderate increase in workers’ pay over the next 12 months, according to a European Central Bank survey. 

Salaries are expected to rise by 3.3% — down from 3.8% in the previous round three months ago, the ECB said Monday in its Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises. Firms also lowered their selling-price expectations — to 3% from 3.3%. 

ECB officials are focused on such measures to determine how quickly inflation will ease toward their 2% goal. The expected decrease in wage growth will be taken as a positive sign, as 3% is a level that’s generally deemed in line with the target for consumer-price gains. 

While inflation has slowed to 2.5%, it’s stuck at a more elevated level in the services sector, where salaries play a comparatively more important role. In the survey, the ECB cautioned that companies in that part of the economy “expect a larger increase in selling prices, wage costs, non-labor input costs and employment over the next 12 months compared with other sectors.”

The ECB also said:

  • Firms signaled more positive developments as regards the supply of bank loans
  • Fewer firms recorded a moderate tightening of financing conditions in the second quarter
    • Companies reported a slight reduction in the need for bank loans and improvements in the availability of bank loans
  • Firms’ inflation expectations declined, with their median expectations for annual inflation in one, three and five years all standing at 3%
    • 50% of them considered that risks to the inflation outlook in five years were tilted to the upside

