Euro-Zone Firms See Wage Growth Easing in Latest ECB Survey

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone companies see a more moderate increase in workers’ pay over the next 12 months, according to a European Central Bank survey.

Salaries are expected to rise by 3.3% — down from 3.8% in the previous round three months ago, the ECB said Monday in its Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises. Firms also lowered their selling-price expectations — to 3% from 3.3%.

ECB officials are focused on such measures to determine how quickly inflation will ease toward their 2% goal. The expected decrease in wage growth will be taken as a positive sign, as 3% is a level that’s generally deemed in line with the target for consumer-price gains.

While inflation has slowed to 2.5%, it’s stuck at a more elevated level in the services sector, where salaries play a comparatively more important role. In the survey, the ECB cautioned that companies in that part of the economy “expect a larger increase in selling prices, wage costs, non-labor input costs and employment over the next 12 months compared with other sectors.”

The ECB also said:

Firms signaled more positive developments as regards the supply of bank loans

Fewer firms recorded a moderate tightening of financing conditions in the second quarter Companies reported a slight reduction in the need for bank loans and improvements in the availability of bank loans

Firms’ inflation expectations declined, with their median expectations for annual inflation in one, three and five years all standing at 3% 50% of them considered that risks to the inflation outlook in five years were tilted to the upside



