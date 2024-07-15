JPMorgan Kicks Off First of Post-Earnings Big Bank Bond Sales

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. became the first of the six biggest US banks to tap the investment-grade bond market after reporting second-quarter earnings, opening the door for an expected flood of issuance from Wall Street.

The biggest US bank is selling bonds in as many as four parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year security, may yield 1.35 percentage point above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The deal comes after the bank reported record profit as investment bankers and equities traders smashed expectations and the firm took a multibillion-dollar gain tied to a Visa Inc. share exchange.

The top banks are expected to borrow more than they usually do after they post earnings as they take advantage of falling yields and get ahead of upcoming US elections that could potentially bring market turmoil.

JPMorgan credit analyst Kabir Caprihan expects $21 billion to $24 billion of issuance from the six biggest domestic banks, more than the 10-year July average of roughly $17 billion. Barclays Plc is calling for about $30 billion of sales from the set in the third quarter, with most of that expected this month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.