RBC Hires Barclays Veteran Gabbay for Real Estate Dealmaking

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s investment banking arm has hired Barclays Plc veteran Daniel Gabbay.

New York-based Gabbay will join RBC Capital Markets as a managing director focused on US real estate, lodging and leisure, a spokeswoman for RBC said.

Gabbay has worked at Barclays since 2008. He’s worked on transactions for companies including Welltower Inc. and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., securities filings show.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

