Baird Hires Barclays’ True-Daniels to Cover West Coast Sponsors

(Bloomberg) -- Robert W. Baird & Co. has hired Nathan True-Daniels from Barclays Plc as managing director responsible for West Coast financial sponsors coverage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Los Angeles-based True-Daniels will start at Baird in October, reporting to Les Cheek, head of the firm’s global financial sponsors group, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment and Baird representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. True-Daniels declined to comment.

True-Daniels has been at Barclays since 2012, Finra records show. He previously worked at UBS Group AG.

London-based Barclays last year added to its financial sponsors team, naming Michael Del Giudice chairman of the group and Christian Oberle as head of Americas financial sponsors, both based in New York.

