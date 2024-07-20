Germany to Toughen Penalties as ATM Bombings Reach New Highs

(Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to crack down after a sharp increase in cash-machine bombings by criminal gangs in recent years.

The number of ATM burglaries involving explosives increased by 26.5% in 2022 over 2021, the most recent figures available, according to a joint statement by the interior and justice ministries published on Saturday. That’s the highest since surveys began in 2005, and it’s caused damage to businesses in a three-digit-million euro range.

The government has floated a draft law to punish such crimes with at least two years of prison instead of at least one year. If the health of uninvolved persons is affected, the sentence may be increased to between five years and 15 years, up from at least two years presently.

“Anyone who blows up ATMs risks the lives of uninvolved people,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. “We are dealing here with unscrupulous criminal groups and highly dangerous explosives.”

The move to stiffen sentencing follows previous efforts to rein in such attacks. Two years ago, the government decided to lock self-service bank foyers at night. Police raids last year led to the arrests of people in the Netherlands and Belgium suspected to have blasted ATMs in at least three dozen locations in Germany in order to steal the contents.

The government now also aims to give investigative authorities more power to use telecommunications data. Banks have previously been urged to further step up security measures, including video surveillance, reducing the cash held at the machines, and fogging and coloring of banknotes during explosions.

