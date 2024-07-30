Intesa Lifts Guidance as Lending Income, Fees Boost Revenue

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa branch in Brescia, Italy, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Italian stocks tumbled after a surprise new tax on bank profits sent the country's lenders tumbling, erasing as much as 9.5 billion ($10.4 billion) from their combined market capitalization. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA raised its full-year profit target as higher income from lending and fees propelled second-quarter earnings past analyst estimates.

The Milan-based bank expects profit will increase above €8.5 billion ($9.2 billion) both this year and next as it benefits from higher fees and commissions as well as hedges put in place to protect against declining rates. It previously guided for earnings of more than €8 billion.

Net income at Italy’s biggest lender rose to €2.47 billion, according to a statement Tuesday. Analysts had expected profit of €2.3 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina is counting on growth in insurance, asset and wealth management to lift fee income as the benefit from higher interest rates is expected to fade. He announced a new organizational structure this year aimed at accelerating growth of fee income, by unifying the wealth management, insurance and private banking divisions.

Intesa, which has long lured investors with one of the most generous dividend policies among European banks, said additional distribution above a 70% payout policy will be quantified when annual results are approved.

Shares of Intesa extended gains on the news, rising as much as 2.3% in Milan.

