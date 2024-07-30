P&G Sales Miss Estimates as Price Increases Finally Slow Down

(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. reported quarterly sales that missed analysts’ projections as the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent slows its pace of price increases.

Organic sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange and other items, rose 2% in the quarter ended June 30, the owner of the Gillette razor brand said Tuesday, which is the slowest in six years. Analysts expected growth of about 3.4%, according to the average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. P&G’s forecasts for adjusted earnings and revenue in the current fiscal year, which began at the start of July, were roughly in line with market projections.

The results show that P&G’s price-driven growth of recent years is tapering off as consumers pare back their purchase of essential goods and groceries. The company’s prices were 1% higher in the quarter compared with a year earlier — the lowest increase in nearly three years. Kimberly-Clark Corp., the owner of the Kleenex brand, last week also reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street’s estimates amid slowing price increases.

The company’s shares fell 2.9% in early New York trading at 7:12 a.m. Through Monday’s close P&G has gained 16% this year, slightly more than the S&P 500 Index.

For P&G’s largest sales segment of fabric and home care, prices fell in the quarter from a year earlier amid more US promotions for the company’s new Tide detergent formula, designed for cold water stain removal.

“We want to drive trial, and we want to drive visibility,” Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said in an interview, referring to P&G’s efforts to boost the detergent. “In order to do that, we use promotion and display investment.”

P&G forecasts an organic sales increase of as much as 5% in the current fiscal year. That compares with the average estimate for growth of about 3.9% compiled by Bloomberg.

The owner of the premium SK-II line of facial products is also facing pressure in China, where consumer confidence remains weak. The skin and personal care category was hurt by lower SK-II sales in the quarter.

Earnings per share, excluding some items, were $1.40, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate. Gross margin rose from a year ago, helped by lower commodity costs and higher prices.

The company’s division that includes diapers posted a 1% decline in organic sales in the quarter amid weaker demand and market-share losses for the Luvs brand. Schulten said the company chose to delay its new Luvs Platinum diapers launch this year due to limited production capacity.

“We weren’t able to innovate on the Luvs brand — which is the mid-tier or the value-tier brand — because of supply chain constraints,” he said. With the Platinum diapers now being sold, “we expect that business to come back,” he added.

