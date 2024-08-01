Ex-Goldman Banker’s Boutique Firm Hires Two for FIG Deals

(Bloomberg) -- A boutique firm launched by a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker has hired two bankers from the financial institutions groups at Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co.

Federico Chapto is joining Edgar Matthews & Co. as a managing director from Deutsche Bank and will focus on commercial finance and alternative asset management. Hamadi Benmustapha from Wells Fargo will be a principal and will focus on alternative asset management, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The two, based in New York, will report to Chief Executive Officer Matt Edgar.

Chapto spent nine years at Deutsche Bank and was most recently a director in FIG. Before Deutsche Bank, he worked at Raymond James Financial Inc. as a sell-side equity research analyst.

Benmustapha previously worked at Waterfall Asset Management and spent 13 years at Houlihan Lokey.

A representative for Deutsche Bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Last April, Matt Edgar launched his investment bank, targeting middle-market clients. The firm has worked on six transactions across the specialty finance and asset management sectors so far, according to to its website.

