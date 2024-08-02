Italy Considers Levy on Banks, Energy Companies, La Stampa Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government may consider a possible levy on Italian banks and insurance companies, as well as energy companies, according to local media reports.

Officials are working on a potential tax, which won’t be similar to the windfall tax proposed in 2023, newspaper La Stampa reported without saying where it got the information. The proposal would target a range of companies that benefited from high interest rates as well as passing inflation costs to customers.

The extraordinary tax proposal won’t be ready to be discussed at a cabinet meeting scheduled for Aug. 7, the Turin-based newspaper also said. The idea isn’t included in any draft bill and it’s at a very early stage.

“We see the rumors resembling last summer’s situation, with a potentially larger sector application and different components of the government having very different views on the measure,” Mediobanca analyst Andrea Filtri wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

A year ago, the Italian government surprised investors by proposing a windfall tax on banks, but then backtracked and watered down the law.

“An ad hoc tax could potentially scare foreign direct investment into the country and deter international investors on Italy as a whole,” Filtri also said.

