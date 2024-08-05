Hims Raises 2024 Guidance on Demand for Weight-Loss Drugs

(Bloomberg) -- Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s second-quarter sales beat Wall Street’s expectations and the company raised its 2024 forecast as demand surged for its knockoff weight-loss drugs.

Revenue was $315.6 million in the second quarter, ahead of the average Wall Street estimate of $301.3 million. The company expects sales of $1.37 billion to $1.4 billion, up from an earlier forecast of $1.2 billion to $1.23 billion.

The telehealth company known for treating erectile dysfunction and hair loss and started selling access to copycat versions of Novo Nordisk A/S’s best-sellers Ozempic and Wegovy in May, a move that added nearly $900 million to its market value in one day. The Hims’ drugs cost $199 a month, while Novo’s products can be over $1,000.

Hims gets its medicines from BPI Labs, a compounding pharmacy. These pharmacies are allowed to produce copies of medicines in short supply, like Novo’s Wegovy, without going through the FDA approval process.

Last week, Hims announced that it would soon start making safety and quality analyses of the compounded drugs available on its website, the first major telehealth company to do so. BPI Labs is more strictly regulated than some other compounding pharmacies because it makes the drugs in bulk.

Other risks for the industry are growing, however.

Eli Lilly & Co.’s rival weight-loss drugs will be out of shortage very soon, the company’s chief executive officer said last week. While Hims doesn’t sell access to compounded versions of Lilly’s medicines, improved production in general is raising questions about how long compounded weight-loss drugs will be available from telehealth companies.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.