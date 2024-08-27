Bridgewater Hires Ex-Ontario Pension CIO Hindo as Senior Adviser

(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates is bringing on Ziad Hindo, the former chief investment officer of one of Canada’s largest pension funds, as a senior adviser in its new total portfolio strategies department, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hindo, who spent 23 years at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is the latest high-profile hire at the giant hedge fund since Nir Bar Dea became sole chief executive of the firm last year.

He’ll report to Bridgewater’s head of portfolio strategies, Joanna Alpert, and work closely with co-CIOs Karen Karniol-Tambour and Bob Prince, said the person, speaking on condition they not be identified speaking about an internal matter.

Hindo held a number of senior investment roles at the Ontario fund before becoming CIO in 2018. He left the pension last year.

Bridgewater, founded by Ray Dalio and now the world’s biggest hedge fund firm, hired macro trading specialist Ben Melkman earlier this year as part of Bar Dea’s efforts to expand the firm’s talent pool.

Bridgewater’s Pure Alpha fund has climbed 14.4% this year through June 26 after more than a decade of mostly lackluster returns, including a 7.6% loss in 2023.

--With assistance from Erin Fuchs.

