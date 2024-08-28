Societe Generale in Talks to Hire Barclays Dealmaker Chiapparoli

The Societe Generale SA bank headquarters in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its French head office as part of Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupas plan to cut costs and strengthen capital. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA is in talks to hire Italian dealmaker Enrico Chiapparoli from Barclays Plc for a senior role in Milan, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as investment banks compete for talent in Europe.

The banker is leaving Barclays just a few months after being appointed co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said. The prospective move comes as Alessandro Gumier, Societe Generale’s country head for global banking and investor solutions in Italy, prepares to retire later this year, according to the people.

Chiapparoli, who joined Barclays in London in 2016, has served as chief executive officer of Barclays Italy and previously led its EMEA automotive group, according to his LinkedIn profile. He earlier worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for nearly 20 years, eventually becoming its head of Italy investment banking and chairman of the firm’s EMEA automotive group.

The departure would leave Richard Probert as the sole head of industrials at Barclays, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Chiapparoli declined to comment, as did representatives for Societe Generale and Barclays.

Barclays has seen several senior departures recently. Thierry Le Palud, the UK bank’s global chairman of industrials, is leaving to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Bloomberg News reported in July. The British lender’s head of European health-care investment banking, Will Thompson, is leaving to join Lazard Inc.

Since the start of the year, Barclays has hired about 20 bankers as directors or managing directors. In June, it brought on Christian Wagner to oversee investment banking in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The firm hired Stephen Pick earlier this year as head of EMEA mergers and acquisitions.

