Alcohol Policy at ANZ Bank Up for Review as CEO Seeks Change

(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. will review its policy on staff use of alcohol as part of broader efforts to improve culture at the Australian firm, its CEO said.

We “are considering that and that should be on the table,” Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said during testimony in parliament on Friday. “It’s entirely reasonable that that is considered.” No decisions have yet been made, he added.

Elliott’s comments come as he said the lender had suffered reputational damage and needs to do more to improve risk management in the wake of allegations over cultural problems at the firm, as well as probes into trading practices.

The ANZ boss said he is putting together a “range of options” for changes to policy and will be discussing the first draft of this with the board next week. “One of those is that we review our alcohol policy more generally, not just for trading rooms, but more generally to ensure that we’ve got those settings right.”

Elliott earlier told Australian lawmakers that three people had left the bank following a number of allegations that relate to conduct. He cited complaints from staff of employees returning to the trading floor having consumed an unreasonable amount of alcohol.

There will be “a massive series of changes to ensure these things don’t happen again,” he said.

