Amsterdam Airport Owner Will Invest €6 Billion in Upgrades

(Bloomberg) -- Schiphol Group NV, the owner of Amsterdam’s main airport, will spend €6 billion ($6.7 billion) in upgrading the hub’s infrastructure over the next five years, its biggest investment plan to date.

The investment will go toward maintaining and renewing key airport infrastructure including baggage, climate-control systems, escalators and taxiways, according to a statement on Friday. The outlay is double the amount Schiphol had announced last year for the four years through 2027.

The company, which also operates Eindhoven and Rotterdam airports, said passenger satisfaction was not at desired levels. The state of the infrastructure is “currently far from what we want to offer our passengers,” Pieter van Oord, the chief executive officer of Schiphol Group said in the statement.

Schiphol on Friday said monthly traffic numbers were “increasingly” close to pre-Covid levels, with more departing passengers on peak days in May and during the summer vacation period than in 2019. The group anticipates the total passengers at its Amsterdam airport to be between 65 million and 68 million this year.

