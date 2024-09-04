Deutsche Bank Hires Citi’s TMT Dealmaker Dadgar in M&A Push

The TV Tower near a Deutsche Bank AG bank branch in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Deutsche Bank AG said it will most likely refrain from conducting a second share buyback this year, after suffering its first quarterly loss in four years.

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired Peyman Dadgar, a managing director at Citigroup Inc., to lead its telecom, media and technology investment banking coverage in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

London-based Dadgar will be joining the German bank, according to a Deutsche Bank spokesman. The lender earlier this year hired Alison Harding-Jones, the former head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe at Citi, as its global head of M&A.

Dadgar has been working at Citi since April 2010, and he’s most recently a managing director for the M&A group in EMEA, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Deutsche Bank is advising REA Group Ltd., part of Rupert Murdoch’s sprawling empire, as the Australian firm is considering a bid for Rightmove Plc, UK’s biggest property portal by market share. The German lender was one of the advisers to private equity firm Silver Lake on its $13 billion buyout of talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. earlier this year.

