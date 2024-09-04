Little Caesars to Close Last Outlet in Singapore This Month

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: The Little Caesars logo is displayed on the outside of Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on May 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- American pizza chain Little Caesars on Tuesday announced that it will close its last remaining outlet in Singapore in September, without specifying the last day of operations.

The global pizza brand, which expanded into the city-state more than five years ago, had gradually shuttered outlets across the country since July 2023, with its latest closure on Aug. 26, according to an Instagram post by Little Caesars Singapore. Its last remaining outlet is located at Funan mall.

