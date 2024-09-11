Kenya Aviation Workers Begin Strike Over Proposed Adani Deal

Members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) picket outside Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya on Sept. 2.

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan aviation workers began a strike to protest plans for Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. to take over operations of the nation’s biggest airport for 30 years.

A Kenyan court this week issued an order suspending implementation of the privately initiated proposal by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s firm until it rules on the matter.

The objective of the strike is to stop the Kenyan government from handing over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Adani and to resolve long-standing disputes relating to collective bargaining agreements, Kenya Aviation Workers Union Secretary-General Moss Ndiema said Wednesday.

“If the two things are addressed, then the strike ends immediately,” he said by phone.

The state-run Kenya Airports Authority, which manages all airports in the East African nation, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Under the terms of the build-operate deal, Adani’s company will upgrade Kenya’s busiest airport, construct a second runway and a new passenger terminal. The government has defended the deal insisting that the facility is stretched beyond capacity and in urgent need of improvement.

