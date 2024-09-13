JPMorgan Mideast Veteran Asif Raza Leaves Bank After 28 Years

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in New York, US, on Friday, July 7, 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 14. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- One of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s most senior executives in the Middle East has left after 28 years with the bank.

Asif Raza, who ran the bank’s corporate banking division for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, has retired from the firm, a spokesperson said. He played a central role in expanding the bank’s presence in Saudi Arabia, as well as opening offices in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

After joining Chase Manhattan Bank in New York in 1996, Raza worked in London and Singapore before moving to Dubai in 2008 as the head of treasury and security services for the Middle East and North Africa region.

In 2014, Raza was named head of JPMorgan’s corporate bank in the Middle East and North Africa, a role that was expanded in 2019 to include his most recent responsibilities.

The New York-based firm said this month it is setting up a private banking team in Dubai to capitalize on the influx of millionaires to the emirate. It’s also won a number of investment banking mandates in recent months, including the initial public offering of a major food delivery service.

Also Read: Millionaires Rush In, Private Banking Boom Ensues: Mideast Money

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.