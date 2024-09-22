Egypt to Offer United Bank Stake in IPO Amid Asset Sale Push

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt will offer a stake in state-held United Bank on the Egyptian stock market, the central bank said Sunday, as the government pushes ahead with a public asset sale program that’s part of an effort to bring in foreign investors.

Officials have been discussing selling United Bank, which is almost entirely held by the central bank, for years, but the process was repeatedly delayed. The decision to sell a stake marks a significant step by the government to show commitment to an asset sale program that has largely fallen short of expectations.

The central bank, in a statement, didn’t say what size of stake would be offered, noting only that it would take place before the end of the first quarter of 2025, “subject to market conditions and the timely receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals.”

The news comes as unidentified people told Bloomberg the government is in advanced talks to sell its remaining stake in Alex Bank to Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA. That sale, if concluded, would mark the first major state asset sale since the central bank devalued the Egyptian pound in March.

The asset sale push is a key part of the expanded $8 billion loan program Egypt secured with the International Monetary Fund after the last devaluation.

Officials had initially planned to sell United Bank to a strategic investor and the central bank said it had received interest. Last year, talks with Saudi Arabia over the purchase of the bank stalled amid a disagreement over how to value the transaction.

