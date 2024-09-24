Deutsche Bank Hires Former BofA, Santander Bankers in Brazil Push

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired former Banco Santander SA and Bank of America Corp. executives to help beef up its investment-banking business in Brazil.

Joao Lobo, who was with Santander’s Brazil unit and also had stints at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., will join as a managing director in November after completing a period of garden leave, according to people familiar with the matter.

Henrique Ramin, who joined BofA in 2021, is set to start at Deutsche Bank as vice president next month at the same division, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Deutsche Bank’s investments in the region have recently rebounded from a pullback that began in 2015. Among its other recent hires was Eduardo Guimaraes, who joined earlier this year to head the firm’s origination and advisory business for Brazil.

