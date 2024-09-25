Italy Says It Won’t Seek to Impose Tax on Extra Company Profits

The national flag of Italy, center left, flies alongside the European Union (EU) flag from the the Palazzo Montecitorio, Italy's parliament building and office of the Chamber of Deputies, in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Giuseppe Conte, 55, has been tasked by Italy's president with forming a government supported by the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party, or PD, two long-time rivals who have little more in common than the desire to avoid snap elections. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Italy will seek ways to finance the nation’s budget with a direct contribution from banks and companies, but it won’t put a tax on extra corporate profits.

The government is hoping for a contribution from those who have benefitted the most from particularly favorable conditions, according to a government official. But it wouldn’t resort to a levy on profits.

Bloomberg previously reported that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was looking for a way to extract a levy from banks and insurers to help finance the country’s budget. The government was also looking at expanding the measure to other sectors including energy.

Meloni needs to raise cash as she seeks to keep voters onside amid a squeeze on Italy’s public finances. She has repeatedly said that the financial sector should help support families that have suffered from high interest rates while banks have profited.

Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is due to present the 2025 budget in the coming weeks.

“Everyone will do their part,” Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini told Ansa newswire earlier in the week, saying banks and insurers had to help the economy as much as artisans and workers.

