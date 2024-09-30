Qatar Airways to Buy 25% Stake in Virgin Australia From Bain

A Boeing Co. 737 aircraft operated by Virgin Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. prepares to land at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Virgin Australia is considering taking on new debt in order to hand cash to owner Bain Capital just months ahead of the airline's prospective initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Airways plans to take a 25% stake in Australia’s Virgin Australia Airlines Pty, expanding the Gulf carrier’s global network of equity holdings.

Qatar plans to acquire the minority stake from Virgin Australia owner Bain Capital, the companies said Monday in a joint statement. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

The move aims to give Qatar Airways better access to a market where it was denied more connections by the government last year — a move the airline has criticized as unfair. The carrier has also announced several acquisitions in Africa, including buying a 25% stake in South Africa’s SA Airlink Pty and the pending purchase of 49% of Rwanda’s RwandAir.

Virgin Australia is trying to challenge dominant player Qantas Airways Ltd. The carrier had crumbled under the weight of A$6.8 billion in debt during the pandemic, and was rescued in 2020 by Bain in an A$3.5 billion deal that wiped out much of the claims of unsecured creditors. Bain last year postponed plans for an initial public offering for the airline.

The Doha-based carrier is also the largest shareholder of British Airways owner IAG SA, and owns about 10% of Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Latam Airlines Group SA.

Virgin Group and Queensland Investment Corporation will retain shareholdings in Virgin Australia, according to the Monday statement.

