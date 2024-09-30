World Bank Lends Nigeria $1.57 Billion for Healthcare, Climate

(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank approved $1.57 billion in new lending to Nigeria via three projects aimed at strengthening health for women and children, and improving dam safety to improve resilience to climate change.

The Washington-based lender said in a statement that the financing consisted of $500 million to improve health and education delivery, $570 million for primary healthcare provision, and $500 million for power and irrigation projects.

“Effective investment in the health and education of Nigerians today is central to increasing their future employment opportunities, productivity, and earnings,” said Dr. Ndiamé Diop, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria. “This new financing for human capital and primary healthcare will help to address the complex difficulties faced by Nigerians especially women and girls.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.