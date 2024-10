Eli Lilly & Co. Mounjaro brand tirzepatide medication arranged in Austin, Texas, US, on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Weight-loss shot users are looking to influencers for guidance absent proper follow-up care.

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs are no longer in shortage, according to US regulators.

The US Food and Drug Administration updated a web page Wednesday to reflect that the shortage of Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro is now considered to be resolved.

