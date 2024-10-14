Barclays Buys GM Credit-Card Book After Goldman Fumbles Tie-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is taking over the General Motors Co. credit-card business from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., pouncing on the Wall Street firm’s failed effort to expand into consumer lending.

The British bank struck an agreement to buy the portfolio of loans, according to a Barclays statement, confirming a previous Bloomberg News report. Barclays is taking over roughly $2 billion in outstanding balances at a discount to their value, Bloomberg reported last month.

Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has previously said the bank expects to take a $400 million hit from the transition of its GM cards business and other small retail ventures, less than three years after striking a pact with the automaker. Goldman is scheduled to report third-quarter results Tuesday.

Barclays will acquire the receivables next year, and the credit cards will continue to be issued under Mastercard Inc.’s banner, the statement said.

