Deutsche Bank Hires UBS’s Aly Alibhai to Lead North American M&A

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired UBS Group AG media and entertainment banker Aly Alibhai as head of North American mergers and acquisitions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Alibhai is set to join the German lender after a period of leave and will be based in New York, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for UBS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Alibhai joined UBS through its purchase of Credit Suisse. He had previously worked at Citigroup Inc., where his LinkedIn profile shows he was a managing director within the bank’s M&A arm.

Deutsche Bank is one of the few lenders that has chosen to take advantage of a slower market for deals to hire talent, picking up marquee bankers from peers such as Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Lazard Inc. These have included former Citigroup banker Alison Harding-Jones as global head of M&A.

Deutsche Bank has been encouraging its investment bankers to be more selective in pitching for M&A mandates and focus on more profitable deals, Bloomberg News reported in July.

