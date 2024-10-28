Ford Lowers Profit Expectation Under Pressure From EV Losses

David Whiston, equity strategist of U.S. autos with Morningstar, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss automaker Ford cutting production of its F-150 lighting E-truck.

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. said full-year earnings would be at the low end of its forecast as the carmaker struggles to cut costs and overhaul its electric vehicle strategy in the face of slowing EV demand.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes this year will be about $10 billion, down from a previous outlook for as much as $12 billion, the company said Monday. Analysts had expected $10.6 billion.

Excluding some items, profit in the third quarter was 49 cents a share, matching the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Ford’s shares fell 4.6% as of 4:29 p.m. after regular trading in New York, on pace to extend this year’s 7% slump.

The lower full-year target comes as Ford said it lost $1.2 billion in its electric vehicle business in the third quarter, which it said is facing pricing pressure. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has said the EV unit is “the main drag on the whole company.” Ford’s cross-town rival General Motors Co. last week raised its 2024 profit projection for the third time this year.

In July, Ford’s shares went into a tailspin after the automaker reported a surge in warranty costs that caused it to fall short of profit estimates. Ford said it reduced warranty expenses in the third quarter, while benefiting from higher pricing on its vehicles.

Farley has taken drastic action to remedy the repair woes, even forgoing near-term profit by holding thousands of new models in parking lots around Detroit for extra quality checks.

Ford is also is scaling back its EV investments as mainstream buyers balk at pricey battery powered models and fret about a spotty charging infrastructure. In August, Farley pulled the plug on an electric three-row sport utility vehicle the company had in the works.

