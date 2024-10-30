Booking Beats on Room Nights Despite Fears of Slow Summer

The Booking Holdings website on a laptop arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Booking Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 3. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc., the parent to travel brands including Kayak and Priceline, reported third-quarter room nights booked that beat analysts’ expectations, a sign that consumer demand didn’t slow as much over the summer as some investors had feared.

Room nights booked for the three months ended Sept. 30 grew 8% to 299 million, the company said in a statement Wednesday, exceeding Wall Street’s estimates and its own guidance. Gross travel bookings, which include taxes and fees, were $43.4 billion, compared with a projection of $41.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $83.89. Investors were expecting $77.27.

For months, there have been signs of a slowdown across the industry, as price-sensitive consumers rein in their travel spending. After several blockbuster quarters fueled by an initial post-pandemic vacation boom, online travel giants like Booking, Expedia Group Inc. and Airbnb Inc. have issued softer outlooks, citing changes in consumer behavior. This includes opting for lower-rated hotels, planning shorter trips and booking more last-minute reservations. That trend in particular makes it difficult for companies to forecast demand and sales.

Shares of Booking rose 4.6% in late trading after the results were announced.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Booking’s latest results offer clues as to whether travel growth might return to where it was before the pandemic. During the company’s last earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen blamed its disappointing summer outlook on a “mild moderation” in the European travel market, to which the firm has more exposure than its US peers.

But for the third quarter, Booking’s increase in room nights booked was “driven primarily by stronger performance in Europe,” said Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel.

The company’s stock has risen more than 25% this year, handily outpacing Airbnb and Expedia, whose shares have seen more modest growth.

Booking is scheduled to hold an earnings call with analysts and provide a financial forecast at 4:30 p.m. New York time. Expedia and Airbnb are both set to report quarterly earnings next Thursday.

