Denso Rises After $2.9 Billion Share Buyback Announcement

(Bloomberg) -- Denso Corp. shares rose after the company announced plans to buy back up to ¥450 billion ($2.9 billion) worth of its own shares.

The car-parts supplier will buy back up to 280 million of its shares, Denso said Thursday after releasing earnings results for the fiscal period ended September. Its shares rose as much as 5.4% after the announcement.

Denso’s announcement comes amid a broader push by the Japanese government to get major companies to unwind cross-held shares.

The firm also said it would cancel up to 7.64% of its own shares on Nov. 29.

