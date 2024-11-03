Westpac Profit Tops Estimates as Bank Increases Share Buyback

Signage at a Westpac Banking Corp. branch in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Westpac is scheduled to announce earnings results on May 8.

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s profit beat estimates as higher interest rates buoyed the bank’s margins and handed investors an additional buyback worth A$1 billion ($660 million) as well as a special dividend.

Net income rose came in at A$7 billion in the 12 months to Sept. 30, down from A$7.2 billion in the previous year, according to a statement Monday. That surpassed the average expectation of A$6.84 billion in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

“We’ve continued to manage margins well in a competitive environment while growing in line with system in loans and deposits,” said Westpac Chief Executive Officer Peter King, who will retire next month and hand the reins to former business banking head Anthony Miller.

Westpac shares are up about 40% this year, the best performer among Australia’s four largest banks. Investors are watching for more clues on the firm’s strategy under Miller, following its struggles under King to complete a cost cutting and restructuring program.

