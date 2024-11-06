BMW’s Profit Margin Drops to Lowest in Four Years After Recall

A badge sits beside the brake caliper on the wheel hub of a BMW 8 Series electric concept automobile, manufactured by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), during the second media preview day of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. The 67th IAA opens to the public on Sept. 14 and features must-have vehicles and motoring technology from over 1,000 exhibitors in a space equivalent to 33 soccer fields. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s profit margin fell to the lowest in more than four years in the third quarter as a costly recall and weak demand in China weighed on earnings.

The company’s auto-making margin before interest and taxes came in at 2.3%, well below its 2024 target of at least 6% and the lowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was crushing commerce.

BMW walked back its outlook for the year in September after a faulty braking system, supplied by Continental AG, forced it to recall as many as 1.5 million vehicles. The company has set aside a provision of almost €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to fix the defects and had to temporarily halt deliveries of hundreds of thousands of higher-priced vehicles.

The problems have added to an already difficult time, as faltering demand in China and Europe hit sales and damped margins further.

In China, BMW’s biggest market, sales plummeted 30% in the three months through September as consumers cut back on luxury spending and local carmakers offered less expensive alternatives. BMW and Mercedes-Benz Group AG have fallen behind BYD Co., which has put a range of fully electric and hybrid vehicles on the market.

BMW’s sales declined in every region in the third quarter, though it did have some success with EVs. Deliveries of battery-powered BMWs, such as the i4 sedan and iX1 sport utility vehicle, rose 10% from a year earlier. At Mercedes, wholesale deliveries of passenger EVs plunged 31% in the period.

