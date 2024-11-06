GFL Expects to Reap $4.3 Billion From Environmental Services Deal

A GFL Environmental Inc. garbage truck prepares to drop off a load of waste at a transfer station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. GFL, North America's fourth-largest waste hauler by revenue, seeks to raise as much as $2.1 billion in what would be the largest initial public offering in Canada since 2004.

(Bloomberg) -- GFL Environmental Inc. has received interest from several buyers for its environmental services business and expects to sign a deal before the end of the year.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based waste management company expects to net a minimum of C$6 billion ($4.3 billion) after tax from the sale, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dovigi said in a statement accompanying its third quarter results. GFL will use the money to repay at least C$3.5 billion of debt with the remainder available for share buybacks or other purposes, he said.

GFL became one of North America’s largest waste management companies in recent years by rapidly acquiring rivals in the US and Canada. But the debt used to finance that growth has become a concern for investors, prompting the company to begin looking for buyers for less profitable businesses.

GFL has also been under scrutiny recently after a string of reports of gunfire and arson targeting its operations around the province of Ontario. Last week, shots were fired at one of GFL’s Toronto offices, after Canadian media reported similar incidents at Dovigi’s home and at the home of a consultant working for the group.

The Globe and Mail newspaper also reported police are investigating fires at three Ontario locations tied to GFL Environmental and a sister company this summer as potential arson.

The company reported revenue of C$2.01 billion ($1.4 billion) and earnings of 33 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis, slightly below the analysts’ estimates.

